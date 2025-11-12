Holidays Without Borders – Just Dreamlike Moments at Ana Hotels

Partner Content

The winter holidays are, for many of us, that rare time when everything slows down and joy becomes simple again: a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, a glass of fine wine, laughter mingling with the clinking of glasses, and breathtaking views all around.

In the world of Ana Hotels, the magic of the season is celebrated with style, sophistication, and genuine Romanian hospitality — whether you choose the mountain charm of Poiana Brașov or the vibrant atmosphere of the Capital.

At the base of Mount Postăvaru, Ana Hotels Sport Poiana Brașov welcomes its guests to a storybook Christmas. The crisp mountain air, festive décor, and the warm glow of the fireplace set the scene for days filled with cozy relaxation and joy.

The Christmas package includes themed evenings, live music, tastefully reinvented traditional dishes, and plenty of surprises for the little ones — from Santa’s visit to outdoor fun on the slopes or around the Christmas tree.

It’s the perfect setting for families and couples looking to celebrate an authentic holiday experience, complete with modern comfort and spectacular mountain views.

When it’s time to ring in the New Year, Ana Hotels Poiana Brașov transforms into a grand and cosmopolitan destination, inspired by the world’s most iconic cities. Under the concept “Grand Voyage – Around the World,” each evening becomes a new adventure.

Featuring prominent artists such as Theo Rose, GoldSingers, and Delafun, every artistic moment is designed to capture the spirit and emotion of a different destination — from the New York dream to Parisian sophistication, culminating in a new beginning under Tokyo’s dazzling lights.

Spectacular décor, themed experiences, and unforgettable performances turn your stay into a true journey around the globe.

The experience is enriched by accommodation at Ana Hotels Sport or Bradul, access to Ana Spa — featuring an indoor pool, jacuzzi, outdoor hot tub, saunas, relaxation area, and fitness zone — plus a special SPA voucher for indulgent treatments.

Children can enjoy daily activities and access to the Kids Club, while parents can unwind in the comfort and serenity of a world-class mountain resort.

For those who prefer the energy of the city, Crowne Plaza Bucharest offers a sophisticated and cosmopolitan atmosphere.

On New Year’s Eve, the magic comes alive under the theme “The Night of a Thousand Lights” — an electrifying party featuring Trupa Altceva, laser shows, stunning décor, and a vibrant atmosphere that will keep you dancing until dawn.

The event promises a night full of emotion, sparkle, and pure joy — in the unmistakable style of a hotel that defines urban elegance.

To extend the festive spirit, Crowne Plaza Bucharest invites guests to Christmas and New Year’s Day themed brunches — perfect occasions to enjoy refined cuisine in a warm, sophisticated and relaxed setting.

At Crowne Plaza Bucharest, elegance, refinement, and joy come together for holidays that mark the beginning of a bright and hopeful new year.

Whether you dream of a white Christmas in the heart of the mountains or a vibrant New Year’s celebration in the heart of the city, Ana Hotels creates experiences crafted with care, passion, and attention to every detail.

Because true holidays are not just about places — but about the memorable experiences and emotions you share with family and friends, when everything feels just right.

*This is partner content.