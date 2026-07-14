Hilton Garden Inn opens first Hilton-branded hotel in Romania’s Brașov

The first Hilton hotel in the popular mountain city of Brașov opened on Tuesday, July 14, with the launch of the 156-room Hilton Garden Inn Brașov, expanding the international hospitality group's presence in one of Romania's leading tourism and business destinations. The property was developed by CS Best Hospitality and is managed by Apex Alliance Hotel Management.

The new hotel offers eight room categories, including family rooms, studios with kitchenettes, accessible rooms, and rooms with balconies. Guest rooms feature ergonomic workspaces, mini-refrigerators, and Hilton Garden Inn's signature beds, while selected room types also include coffee machines, sofa beds, and dining areas.

Facilities include a wellness area with three types of saunas, a 24-hour fitness center, 65 outdoor parking spaces with electric vehicle charging stations, a 24-hour convenience shop, and pet-friendly accommodation.

The property also features Nostrum, a Mediterranean restaurant serving dishes inspired by Greek, Italian, Spanish, and North African cuisine.

For business travelers and events, Hilton Garden Inn Brașov includes a 495 sqm conference center comprising a ballroom, two meeting rooms, and two boardrooms. The modular ballroom can accommodate up to 300 participants in a theater layout or 200 guests for private events.

“The opening of Hilton Garden Inn Brașov marks the beginning of a new chapter for the city's hospitality industry," said hotel general manager Cristian Slave.

The hotel is part of the Hilton Honors loyalty program and represents the first Hilton-branded property to open in Brașov.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)