Radisson Blu Hotel Complex Bucharest secures EUR 123 mln refinancing

The Radisson Blu Hotel Complex in Bucharest has secured a EUR 123 million refinancing facility in what owner Revetas Capital said is the largest financing ever completed for a single hospitality asset in Romania. The transaction was completed at the end of June, less than five months after the refinancing process was launched, according to the company.

The refinancing was underwritten by Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (pbb), which acted as sole arranger and lender. The hotel complex is owned by Revetas Capital together with funds and accounts managed by Cerberus Capital Management, L.P.

According to Revetas, the financing reflects growing institutional confidence in Bucharest's hospitality market and is among the largest cross-border hotel financing transactions completed in Romania.

The Radisson Blu Hotel Complex comprises two internationally branded hotels - Radisson Blu and Park Inn - offering a total of 835 rooms across several interconnected buildings with a combined built area of about 86,000 sqm.

Since 2019, the complex has undergone a refurbishment program worth more than EUR 30 million, including the modernization of guest rooms, conference facilities, restaurants, and other amenities. The refinancing also consolidates several previous financing arrangements into a single facility.

The Radisson Blu Hotel Bucharest was named Romania's Leading Business Hotel at the World Travel Awards in 2023 and 2024. In 2025, it also became the first five-star hotel in Bucharest to obtain a BREEAM In-Use Excellent certification.

The transaction was completed with legal advice provided by Wolf Theiss for the borrower and Kinstellar for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank, while Sentient acted as technical adviser to the lender.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)