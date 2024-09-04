HILS Development invests EUR 3 mln in Green Homes certification for Bucharest residential complex

HILS Development, the residential and mixed-use developer founded by Ionuț Negoiță, announced that it obtained Green Homes pre-certification for the HILS Sunrise project in eastern Bucharest following an investment of EUR 3 million. The figure includes both pre-certification costs and investments in technologies and facilities necessary to comply with the Green Homes standard.

Green Homes pre-certification attests that HILS Sunrise has a minimal impact on the environment and guarantees a high level of comfort for future residents, the company said. The project reduces energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions and uses less water while generating less waste.

According to the Romania Green Building Council, the owners of a Green Homes-certified home can save up to EUR 744 annually compared to a similar B-type home with an average area of ​​approximately 70 sqm. This is due to the lower interest rate of around 9% for the green loan (4.75% per annum compared to 5.25% for a home that does not have a Green Homes certificate) and reduced costs for energy consumption, which can drop to just EUR 33 per month, HILS explained.

Built on an area of ​​approximately 13,500 sqm, HILS Sunrise comprises 4 buildings with a total of 704 apartments and 600 underground parking spaces. The housing units are to be made available to future owners starting in 2025.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)