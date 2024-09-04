Real Estate

HILS Development invests EUR 3 mln in Green Homes certification for Bucharest residential complex

04 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

HILS Development, the residential and mixed-use developer founded by Ionuț Negoiță, announced that it obtained Green Homes pre-certification for the HILS Sunrise project in eastern Bucharest following an investment of EUR 3 million. The figure includes both pre-certification costs and investments in technologies and facilities necessary to comply with the Green Homes standard.

Green Homes pre-certification attests that HILS Sunrise has a minimal impact on the environment and guarantees a high level of comfort for future residents, the company said. The project reduces energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions and uses less water while generating less waste.

According to the Romania Green Building Council, the owners of a Green Homes-certified home can save up to EUR 744 annually compared to a similar B-type home with an average area of ​​approximately 70 sqm. This is due to the lower interest rate of around 9% for the green loan (4.75% per annum compared to 5.25% for a home that does not have a Green Homes certificate) and reduced costs for energy consumption, which can drop to just EUR 33 per month, HILS explained.

Built on an area of ​​approximately 13,500 sqm, HILS Sunrise comprises 4 buildings with a total of 704 apartments and 600 underground parking spaces. The housing units are to be made available to future owners starting in 2025.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
Real Estate

HILS Development invests EUR 3 mln in Green Homes certification for Bucharest residential complex

04 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

HILS Development, the residential and mixed-use developer founded by Ionuț Negoiță, announced that it obtained Green Homes pre-certification for the HILS Sunrise project in eastern Bucharest following an investment of EUR 3 million. The figure includes both pre-certification costs and investments in technologies and facilities necessary to comply with the Green Homes standard.

Green Homes pre-certification attests that HILS Sunrise has a minimal impact on the environment and guarantees a high level of comfort for future residents, the company said. The project reduces energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions and uses less water while generating less waste.

According to the Romania Green Building Council, the owners of a Green Homes-certified home can save up to EUR 744 annually compared to a similar B-type home with an average area of ​​approximately 70 sqm. This is due to the lower interest rate of around 9% for the green loan (4.75% per annum compared to 5.25% for a home that does not have a Green Homes certificate) and reduced costs for energy consumption, which can drop to just EUR 33 per month, HILS explained.

Built on an area of ​​approximately 13,500 sqm, HILS Sunrise comprises 4 buildings with a total of 704 apartments and 600 underground parking spaces. The housing units are to be made available to future owners starting in 2025.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 September 2024
Healthcare
NGO extends partnership with Bucharest’s Marie Curie Hospital for new building, pediatric campus
04 September 2024
Politics
Ukrainian president thanks Romania for Patriot donation
04 September 2024
Politics
Minister: Hungary will do everything possible to ensure Romania joins Schengen by end of 2024
04 September 2024
Politics
Mircea Geoană officially steps down from NATO seat to run for Romania's presidency
04 September 2024
Energy
Joint venture set up in Bucharest to bring Azeri green energy to Europe
03 September 2024
Transport
State-owned Romanian carrier Tarom to receive EUR 12 mln aid for overdue debts
03 September 2024
Macro
Romania drafts fiscal amnesty bill to address rising budget deficit
03 September 2024
Culture
Romania selects ‘Three kilometers to the end of the world’ as 2025 Oscar entry