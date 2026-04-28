Romania’s Hidroelectrica to disburse part of retained earnings as special dividend

After already distributing almost the entire RON 3.4 billion (EUR 666 million) profit achieved last year, Romanian state-controlled hydropower group Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) summoned its shareholders on May 29 to approve a special dividend in amount of RON 1 billion (EUR 200 million) funded from its own retained earnings account.

The supplementary dividend would bring the overall dividend yield to some 6.5%, Bursa.ro reported.

Per share, the dividend would reach RON 9.6, up from the RON 9.0 paid in 2025 out of the 2024 profit.

Last year, the electricity producer and supplier reported a lower-than-usual profit. Its revenues increased by only 5% y/y to RON 9.62 billion, while the net profit plunged by 18% y/y to RON 3.37 billion, the company's results being affected by less favorable hydrological conditions, which reduced hydropower production and, implicitly, the volumes available for sale, according to Hidroelectrica.

Hidroelectrica’s market capitalisation reached RON 72 billion (EUR 14.1 billion) after the price of its shares rose by 32% y/y.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)