 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Energy

Romania's Hidroelectrica seeks to invest EUR 130 mln in non-hydro projects this year

20 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's state-controlled group Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O), which faced lower turnover and profit last year amid adverse weather conditions, has earmarked RON 660 million (EUR 130 million) to invest in 2025 for diversification projects, including solar projects, according to the 2025 budget draft submitted to the shareholders' vote at the April 10 meeting.

Speaking at a conference on March 17, Hidroelectrica's CEO Karoly Borbely said that some projects are under analysis. 

"There are years when we have a hydrological deficit, and this must be countered in such a way that the operational efficiency in the production area is constant. Business measures must be taken in such a way that your profitability and dividends do not decrease [during such periods]," he said, commenting on the company's activity, as reported by Ziarul Financiar.

In April 2024, Hidroelectrica and UAE's Masdar Energy announced a joint venture partnership to invest more than EUR 1.5 billion in the next three years in photovoltaic plants, floating solar power systems on dam reservoirs, and battery storage. However, nothing concrete followed so far.

Still, in December 2024, Hidroelectrica announced that the work at a 10 MW floating PV park on Olt River is about to begin, three years after the project was initiated. The company has launched a tender to contract the works necessary for the turnkey implementation of the project, with an estimated value of RON 47 million plus VAT.

The net profit reported by Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) contracted by 35% y/y to RON 4.12 billion (EUR 800 million) in 2024. The company expects its net profit to decrease by 13% y/y to RON 3.55 billion (EUR 700 million) in 2025, despite the expected 2% y/y increase in revenues to RON 10.3 billion, according to its budget sent to shareholders for endorsement.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal
Energy

Romania's Hidroelectrica seeks to invest EUR 130 mln in non-hydro projects this year

20 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's state-controlled group Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O), which faced lower turnover and profit last year amid adverse weather conditions, has earmarked RON 660 million (EUR 130 million) to invest in 2025 for diversification projects, including solar projects, according to the 2025 budget draft submitted to the shareholders' vote at the April 10 meeting.

Speaking at a conference on March 17, Hidroelectrica's CEO Karoly Borbely said that some projects are under analysis. 

"There are years when we have a hydrological deficit, and this must be countered in such a way that the operational efficiency in the production area is constant. Business measures must be taken in such a way that your profitability and dividends do not decrease [during such periods]," he said, commenting on the company's activity, as reported by Ziarul Financiar.

In April 2024, Hidroelectrica and UAE's Masdar Energy announced a joint venture partnership to invest more than EUR 1.5 billion in the next three years in photovoltaic plants, floating solar power systems on dam reservoirs, and battery storage. However, nothing concrete followed so far.

Still, in December 2024, Hidroelectrica announced that the work at a 10 MW floating PV park on Olt River is about to begin, three years after the project was initiated. The company has launched a tender to contract the works necessary for the turnkey implementation of the project, with an estimated value of RON 47 million plus VAT.

The net profit reported by Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) contracted by 35% y/y to RON 4.12 billion (EUR 800 million) in 2024. The company expects its net profit to decrease by 13% y/y to RON 3.55 billion (EUR 700 million) in 2025, despite the expected 2% y/y increase in revenues to RON 10.3 billion, according to its budget sent to shareholders for endorsement.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 March 2025
Justice
Romanian prosecutors investigating two pro-Georgescu influencers for voter bribery
20 March 2025
Living in Romania
World Happiness Report 2025: Finland tops the list again, Romania drops to 35th
20 March 2025
Politics
Leader of Romanian far-right Young People’s Party calls police on journalists, gets sanctioned instead
20 March 2025
Politics
Three major candidates in the race for Romania's presidency
20 March 2025
Energy
Romanian minister confirms Mintia gas-fired power plant will be commissioned in 2026
20 March 2025
M&A
Romanian publisher Litera takes over online marketplace Elefant from insolvent owner
19 March 2025
Politics
Romanian Presidential Administration declassifies cost of former president Iohannis’ flights abroad
18 March 2025
Transport
Romania still tops EU road fatality statistics despite decline, EC report says