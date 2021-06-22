Hidroelectrica begins "ample" modernization of hydropower plant on the Danube

Romania's biggest power producer, state-controlled group Hidroelectrica, announced "ample and difficult" modernization works under a EUR 57 mln (EUR 11 mln) project at Iron Gates hydropower plant on the Danube, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The contract regards "the modernization of the electrical installations related to the hydromechanical equipment and the hydraulic drive installation related to the Iron Gates I overflow dam".

The contractor is a consortium formed by DSD Noell GmbH (the leader) and UTI Facility Management.

The contract continues the series of major investments at Iron Gates, after the modernization of the SCADA systems in the control rooms (RON 3.14 mln), the modernization of the Monitoring and Diagnosis system (RON 10 mln) in progress, and the beginning of additional protection works at the Iron Gates I heatsink (RON 58 mln).

(Photo: Moruzx | Dreamstime.com)

