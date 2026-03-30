Romania’s Hidroelectrica to distribute entire 2025 profit as dividends

The state-controlled company Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O), the largest energy producer in Romania, has convened the ordinary general meeting of shareholders on April 28, when they will vote on the distribution of its entire 2025, RON 3.3 billion (EUR 673 million), as dividends, according to the report published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange BVB. The dividend would result in a 5% yield.

The state budget will receive RON 2.6 billion, taking into account that the Ministry of Energy holds just over 80% of the company's share capital. The proposed gross dividend of about RON 7.35 per share means a yield of almost 5%, calculated based on the trading price of RON 147.8. The payment would be made on June 25.

Hidroelectrica reported a net profit of RON 3.3 billion in 2025, down 20% from the previous year, in a period marked by severe drought and the lowest hydropower production in Romania's history. Revenues reached RON 9.61 billion, up 5%.

The company, which is in the process of hiring its CEO and a CFO, has no specific figure for the planned investments this year, according to the annual report published recently. But it recently launched the procurement procedure for the design, supply, and installation of mechanical and electrical equipment related to the Nehoiaşu II Hydroelectric Power Plant, as well as for the expansion of the 110 kV transformer station within the Surduc-Siriu Hydropower Development.

Hidroelectrica said that the investment program for 2025 was carried out at a rate of 95% compared to the allocated budget. Specifically, investments were RON 781 million (EUR 156 million) in 2025, an increase of 32% when only 61% of the budget was fulfilled.

H2O shares are trading up 20% in the last year, at a capitalisation of RON 66 billion, the largest among Romanian companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Hidroelectrica)