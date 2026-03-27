Romanian helicopter maker IAR Brașov proposes dividends with 9% net yield

The Board of Directors of Romanian helicopter producer IAR Brașov (BVB: IARV) plans to share 90% of the company’s net profit from 2025 with investors, resulting in a yield of around 9%.

The company registered a 50% higher net profit in 2025 compared to 2024. The Board called for an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on April 28 to decide the allocation of last year’s net profit of RON 47.68 million.

Of that amount, RON 3.33 million was reinvested, while RON 1.39 million was allocated to reserves. In total, RON 42.95 million would go to shareholders in the form of dividends, at a distribution rate of 90.08%.

The proposed gross dividend, with a payment date of July 6, is RON 2.35 per share, resulting in a net yield of 9.36%. In response to the announcement, the IARV stock price went from RON 18.4 on March 25 to RON 22.60 on March 26.

Most of the money, namely RON 27.87 million, would be collected by the Romanian state, which holds 64.89% of the shares in the company through the Ministry of Economy, Digitalization, Entrepreneurship, and Tourism.

Earlier this week, the company announced that it held an “Industry Day”-type event and a B2B matchmaking session together with France’s Airbus to explore cooperation opportunities related to the H225M multi-role helicopter project for Romania.

IAR Brasov is a leading Romanian aerospace company with a proud history of aircraft production stretching back beyond 1952 to the early days of aviation. At present, IAR Brașov is a MRO specialized unit for Puma and Alouette III helicopters.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: IAR Brasov on Facebook)