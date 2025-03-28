Romania’s Hidroelectrica to pay 7.3% dividend yield this year

The Romanian hydropower group Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) called shareholders on April 29 to approve the distribution of RON 4 billion as dividends, according to a note to investors.

The proposed dividend accounts for almost the entire RON 4.1 billion net profit achieved last year.

The gross dividend per share is to be set at RON 8.99, down from RON 13.99 last year. The company’s net profit plunged 35% y/y in 2024 amid adverse weather.

According to calculations based on the current trading price of the shares, the dividend yield would be 7.3%, compared to 11.4% last year. The price of the company’s shares dropped by 4.3% y/y.

The proposed record date for shareholders who want to benefit from dividends is June 4, while the ex-dividend date is June 3, and the dividends would be paid on June 25.

The company’s market capitalisation is RON 55 billion (EUR 11 billion) and is 80.06% controlled by the Romanian state.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)