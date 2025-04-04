Hidroelectrica to commission new 35 MW hydropower plant by the end of 2025

Romania's state-owned energy producer Hidroelectrica will commission the long-delayed Răstolița hydropower plant in Mureș County by the end of 2025, following government approval for the deforestation of over 30 hectares required to finalize the project, Profit reported.

Minister of Energy Sebastian Burduja confirmed that the Răstolița facility is now 89% complete, with more than RON 714 million invested to date. Construction began in 1989, but the project faced repeated delays over the years.

"Wasn't it a shame to abandon the fight? By the end of the year, Răstolița will deliver energy to the National Energy System! A dream come true after 36 years," minister Burduja stated. He described the development as the first hydroelectric power plant to be unblocked and completed in Romania's recent history.

The plant will have an installed capacity of 35.2 MW and is expected to generate 120 GWh of electricity annually, supplying power equivalent to the needs of a small city. All electricity produced will be from renewable sources, contributing to Romania's green energy transition.

The deforestation approval was necessary to allow final construction activities, including water flow adjustments and reservoir completion. Despite environmental concerns, the project is considered essential for bolstering the country's renewable energy output and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

(Photo: Iwayne Stadler/ Dreamstime)

