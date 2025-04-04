 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Energy

Hidroelectrica to commission new 35 MW hydropower plant by the end of 2025

04 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's state-owned energy producer Hidroelectrica will commission the long-delayed Răstolița hydropower plant in Mureș County by the end of 2025, following government approval for the deforestation of over 30 hectares required to finalize the project, Profit reported.

Minister of Energy Sebastian Burduja confirmed that the Răstolița facility is now 89% complete, with more than RON 714 million invested to date. Construction began in 1989, but the project faced repeated delays over the years.

"Wasn't it a shame to abandon the fight? By the end of the year, Răstolița will deliver energy to the National Energy System! A dream come true after 36 years," minister Burduja stated. He described the development as the first hydroelectric power plant to be unblocked and completed in Romania's recent history.

The plant will have an installed capacity of 35.2 MW and is expected to generate 120 GWh of electricity annually, supplying power equivalent to the needs of a small city. All electricity produced will be from renewable sources, contributing to Romania's green energy transition.

The deforestation approval was necessary to allow final construction activities, including water flow adjustments and reservoir completion. Despite environmental concerns, the project is considered essential for bolstering the country's renewable energy output and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

(Photo: Iwayne Stadler/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Energy

Hidroelectrica to commission new 35 MW hydropower plant by the end of 2025

04 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's state-owned energy producer Hidroelectrica will commission the long-delayed Răstolița hydropower plant in Mureș County by the end of 2025, following government approval for the deforestation of over 30 hectares required to finalize the project, Profit reported.

Minister of Energy Sebastian Burduja confirmed that the Răstolița facility is now 89% complete, with more than RON 714 million invested to date. Construction began in 1989, but the project faced repeated delays over the years.

"Wasn't it a shame to abandon the fight? By the end of the year, Răstolița will deliver energy to the National Energy System! A dream come true after 36 years," minister Burduja stated. He described the development as the first hydroelectric power plant to be unblocked and completed in Romania's recent history.

The plant will have an installed capacity of 35.2 MW and is expected to generate 120 GWh of electricity annually, supplying power equivalent to the needs of a small city. All electricity produced will be from renewable sources, contributing to Romania's green energy transition.

The deforestation approval was necessary to allow final construction activities, including water flow adjustments and reservoir completion. Despite environmental concerns, the project is considered essential for bolstering the country's renewable energy output and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

(Photo: Iwayne Stadler/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 April 2025
Politics
Romania’s PM says he sent special envoy to Mar-a-Lago to mend diplomatic ties with US
03 April 2025
Defense
Report: Civil protection shelters in Romania in poor state, could only fit 600,000
03 April 2025
Events
Untold organizers announce 'mega-festival' in Bucharest this year
03 April 2025
Macro
Romania preparing aid schemes for companies impacted by new US tariffs
02 April 2025
Justice
Romanian soldiers on parental leave went to Congo as mercenaries, Defense Ministry finds
01 April 2025
People
Romanian among recipients of US Secretary of State’s 2025 International Women of Courage Award
01 April 2025
M&A
MidEuropa sells Romanian healthcare network Regina Maria to Finland's Mehiläinen
31 March 2025
Defense
NATO anti-missile shield made Romania safe, interim president says