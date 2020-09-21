Hidroelectrica to bid for 108MW wind farm in Romania

Romanian state-owned hydropower group Hidroelectrica has initiated the procedures to submit a bid, on September 30, for the 108MW wind farm that the German utility group Steag is selling in eastern Romania.

Hidroelectrica is seeking a consultant for the deal and is willing to pay EUR 280,000 for advisory services, Economica.net reported.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

German group Steag is looking to sell the companies Crucea Wind Farm, which owns the wind farm (Centrala Electrica Eoliana Crucea Nord), and Steag Energie Romania, which delivers technical and commercial operations for the wind farm. Both are part of Steag Germany.

The wind farm is enrolled in the green certification support scheme under which it receives 0.75 certificates for every MWh sold, and will benefit from this scheme until 2029.

Hidroelectrica’s interest for the 108MW wind farm put up for sale by Steag could indicate that the company has lost the race for the 600MW wind farm that the Czech utility group CEZ is selling along with most of its Romanian assets. CEZ announced that it already started negotiations with the investors that submitted the best bid. Ziarul Financiar, quoting sources familiar with the deal, says that the bidder is the Australian company Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Hidroelectrica)