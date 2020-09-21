Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 08:03
Business
Hidroelectrica to bid for 108MW wind farm in Romania
21 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian state-owned hydropower group Hidroelectrica has initiated the procedures to submit a bid, on September 30, for the 108MW wind farm that the German utility group Steag is selling in eastern Romania.

Hidroelectrica is seeking a consultant for the deal and is willing to pay EUR 280,000 for advisory services, Economica.net reported.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

German group Steag is looking to sell the companies Crucea Wind Farm, which owns the wind farm (Centrala Electrica Eoliana Crucea Nord), and Steag Energie Romania, which delivers technical and commercial operations for the wind farm. Both are part of Steag Germany.

The wind farm is enrolled in the green certification support scheme under which it receives 0.75 certificates for every MWh sold, and will benefit from this scheme until 2029.

Hidroelectrica’s interest for the 108MW wind farm put up for sale by Steag could indicate that the company has lost the race for the 600MW wind farm that the Czech utility group CEZ is selling along with most of its Romanian assets. CEZ announced that it already started negotiations with the investors that submitted the best bid. Ziarul Financiar, quoting sources familiar with the deal, says that the bidder is the Australian company Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Hidroelectrica)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 08:03
Business
Hidroelectrica to bid for 108MW wind farm in Romania
21 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian state-owned hydropower group Hidroelectrica has initiated the procedures to submit a bid, on September 30, for the 108MW wind farm that the German utility group Steag is selling in eastern Romania.

Hidroelectrica is seeking a consultant for the deal and is willing to pay EUR 280,000 for advisory services, Economica.net reported.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

German group Steag is looking to sell the companies Crucea Wind Farm, which owns the wind farm (Centrala Electrica Eoliana Crucea Nord), and Steag Energie Romania, which delivers technical and commercial operations for the wind farm. Both are part of Steag Germany.

The wind farm is enrolled in the green certification support scheme under which it receives 0.75 certificates for every MWh sold, and will benefit from this scheme until 2029.

Hidroelectrica’s interest for the 108MW wind farm put up for sale by Steag could indicate that the company has lost the race for the 600MW wind farm that the Czech utility group CEZ is selling along with most of its Romanian assets. CEZ announced that it already started negotiations with the investors that submitted the best bid. Ziarul Financiar, quoting sources familiar with the deal, says that the bidder is the Australian company Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Hidroelectrica)

Read next
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

18 September 2020
Business
A historic moment: Romania officially enters the emerging markets league on Monday
21 September 2020
Profiles & Interviews
VOTE Generation: Two young people start campaign encouraging Romania’s youngsters to vote
17 September 2020
Social
World Bank report: Children in Romania will reach only 58% of their productive potential, compared to 75% in Poland
21 September 2020
Education
New school year, new school: Cambridge School of Bucharest directors on new campus and hybrid learning
16 September 2020
OpEd
Comment: How a “dog” and a “plane” could seal Bucharest’s fate for the next four years
16 September 2020
Business
Big deal on Bucharest Stock Exchange: Fondul Proprietatea sells 2.5% of OMV Petrom
15 September 2020
Social
A digital revolution: Romanian Lottery goes online
11 September 2020
Social
Bucharest’s railway connection to the airport, 97% completed