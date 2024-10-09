Romanian non-profits issue manifesto outlining measures needed for cultural heritage protection

More than 60 non-governmental and professional organizations and specialists have signed a manifesto for the protection of cultural heritage in Romania.

The document asks the central and local authorities for five urgent measures to improve the legal framework and to capitalize on cultural heritage.

The adoption and application of European quality standards in the practice of cultural heritage, in all public and private initiatives and programs, is among the measures requested.

The non-profits also request the inclusion of environmental and cultural heritage impact studies in assessing the feasibility of demolishing existing buildings and an interdisciplinary and international working group to review and update design norms for seismic protection and energy efficiency improvement for heritage buildings.

A pilot project focused on a trade school for heritage and one covering the preservation and valorization of heritage (industrial, spa, etc.) are also on the list.

"Heritage is a natural part of the daily life of citizens," "defines the cultural identity and collective memory of communities," and is "a valuable economic resource" and a source of jobs, the manifesto argues. It is "a factor of sustainable urban development" in the context of the climate crisis and "a fundamental factor for culture and education."

The measures will be promoted by the signatories in the relationship with the central and local authorities in Romania and at the European level through Europa Nostra.

The manifesto was issued on the sidelines of the European Cultural Heritage Summit, held in Bucharest, between October 6 and October 8.

(Photo: Vadym Lavra | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com