Spanish developer Hercesa builds EUR 52 mln apartment building in Bucharest

Spanish real estate developer Hercesa, which previously built the Vivenda Residencia residential complex in Bucharest, announced a new project of EUR 52 mln Romania's capital city – the Stellaris Residencias project, with 480 apartments.

The complex will be built on a plot of 11,000 square meters next to the Steaua stadium in the Ghencea neighbourhood, a few minutes' walk from the Drumul Taberei metro station, and will be delivered in four phases, Economica.net reported.

The construction of the first phase, which will have 129 apartments in an 11-storey block, is due to be completed in the last quarter of 2024.

(Photo source: Ronstik/Dreamstime.com)