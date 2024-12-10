Business

Romanian-Moldovan pharma group builds new premises ahead of production expansion

10 December 2024

Herbal Therapy Laboratories group, with combined operations in Romania and the Republic of Moldova estimated at RON 20-25 million (EUR 4-5 million) in 2023, has completed an investment for a new 1,800 sqm production space in northeastern Romania at Botoşani, where it produces cosmetics.

In 2025, the group targets RON 70 million combined turnover.

The old 600 sqm production space in Botoşani will be used to sort goods arriving in Romania from the Republic of Moldova before being exported to the European Union, Romeo Ungureanu, director and shareholder of Herbal Therapy Laboratories, told Ziarul Financiar.

The group currently produces mainly cosmetics, food supplements, and vitamins but wants to enter more strongly into the production of medicines through the assets in Chisinau.

In addition to production in the Republic of Moldova and Botoşani, the group is in the process of acquiring a space in Braşov, where it currently operates on rent with a production section for creams.

The Romanian company Herbal Therapy Laboratories is owned by Rainer Alzinger with approximately 80%, Romeo Ungureanu with 15%, and Ashuren Hemment Chabile with almost 4.7%.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Anneleven/Dreamstime.com)

