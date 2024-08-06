Henri Coandă Airport kicks off modernization works, upgrade to air conditioning system

The National Bucharest Airports Company is set to initiate modernization works on the passenger terminals at Henri Coandă International Airport in Bucharest, which will include upgrading the air conditioning system.

The company that administers the airport announced the signing of the contract for the design, technical assistance, and execution of works for the modernization of the International Departures and Arrivals terminals.

The investment will be carried out over a period of 30 months, and the execution of the works will be done in stages to ensure that passenger flows remain operational with minimal discomfort. The contract has a total value of RON 112.42 million, funded from the National Company Bucharest Airports' own resources, according to Economedia.

Back in June, Henri Coandă Airport operated without air conditioning during the 40-degree Celsius heatwave. The record temperatures simply overwhelmed the climate control system.

As a result, one of the main objectives of the announced contract is the replacement and modernization of the centralized ventilation-air conditioning system. The project includes replacing ventilation and air conditioning equipment, the server managing the equipment and establishing a modern system for command, automatic control, and data acquisition.

The investment also aims to refurbish the interiors (finishes, flooring, ceilings, furniture, signage) to improve the visual quality of Romania's most important airport.

Another objective of the contract is to install a new fire detection and signaling system. Additionally, the electrical installations associated with the above-mentioned spaces will be modernized. The project includes updating the lighting in the terminals and building sections, with LED lighting fixtures being installed. Furthermore, the number of power outlets for passengers' devices will be increased.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime,com)