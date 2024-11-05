Romanian entrepreneur gets EUR 33 mln Resilience Facility grant to develop PV panel assembly plant

Romania's Ministry of Energy extended a EUR 33 million grant under the Resilience Facility to Heliomit, a firm controlled by local entrepreneur Tudor Mihăilă (24), for the development of a PV panel assembly plant with an annual capacity of 1,500MW.

The photovoltaic panel factory will be developed in Bârlad, Vaslui county.

"The support of almost EUR 33 million will mean jobs, competitive salaries in a less developed area of ​​the country and Romania's chance to fully benefit from the energy transition towards a future with safer, more affordable and greener energy," minister of energy Sebastian Burduja said, quoted by Economica.net.

Heliomit is a company established in 2021 and is controlled by local entrepreneur Tudor Mihăilă, a member of the Mihăilă family that controls the Rosavis poultry business.

A smaller project envisaging a PV panel factory with a capacity of 140MW per year was previously financed under the same Resilience Facility scheme. The project is developed by KBK Kraft Projekt, a company established in 2018 and owned by Moldovan entrepreneurs with Romanian citizenship, Veaceslav Caragacian, Nicolae Bosii, and Andrei Jelescu.

(Photo source: Maksym Chub/Dreamstime.com)