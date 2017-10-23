Head of Bucharest’s main train station dismissed

Romanian transport minister Felix Stroe dismissed Mihai Cândea, the head of Gara de Nord train station on Monday, October 23. The director of the Bucharest Railways Regional Department, Laurenţiu Maraloi, was also released from his post.

Both were dismissed over how the station, Bucharest’s main train one, has been managed and kept.

Until new appointments are made, Mihai Tănase, currently the deputy head of Gara de Nord, will manage the train station. Marcel Pioaru, the head of the Traffic Safety Service, will temporarily coordinate the activity of the Railways Regional Department.

Some 200 trains go through Gara de Nord, serving both domestic and international routes, including ones linking Bucharest to Budapest, Chisinau, Sofia, or Vienna. A CFR train also connects the station is to the Henri Coanda International Airport. The station was last refurbished in 1997 – 1999.

