Major connected car technology provider seeks to expand Bucharest team
28 November 2019
Harman International, one of the major companies developing an integrated ecosystem for connected cars for clients such as Mercedes and BMW, wants to add another 20 programmers to its 80-strong team in Bucharest.

Overall, the company employs 400 in its Romanian office, including integration engineers and testers. Among the benefits provided by the company to its employees, there is one that stands out: they can test themselves the cars using the programs they develop, thus gaining a more “hands on” view of how their work contributes to the development of the industry.

“Harman has ambitious plans in Romania. The telematics division is a very important one for us and represents the core of the concept of connected car which, with the widespread adoption of 5G technology, will lead to the emergence of autonomous machines. We want to attract passionate people from the auto industry who want to put their mark on the new generation of vehicles, to develop together top solutions, in a market with a huge potential," said Alexandru Moțoc, Managing Director of Harman Romania.

Normal
