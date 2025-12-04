Real Estate

Europe’s largest 360° LED event space opens in Bucharest after EUR 4 mln investment

04 December 2025

The HALO Events Center in Bucharest is set to open the largest event space in Europe equipped with a 360° panoramic LED display within the Romexpo complex. The new location is designed for large-scale, fully digitalized events, and it is the result of an EUR 4 million investment.

The venue has a maximum indoor capacity of 4,600 people and features three distinct halls: Glow LED 360, Orbix Lounge, and Nexus Hall. The halls can be customized based on the type of event (conference, product launch, cocktail, parties, etc.). 

The total area is 2,371 sqm, to which an additional 2,000 sqm outdoor terrace will be added next year. 

“The HALO Events concept started from a need identified in the local events market: Bucharest does not have enough versatile spaces capable of supporting diverse concepts,” said Mihai Cima, partner and founder of HALO Events. 

The three halls of the HALO Events Center highlight minimalism and state-of-the-art technology. The focal point is the Glow LED 360° hall, equipped with a 465 sqm panoramic screen and a resolution of over 38 million pixels, similar to the technology used in Olympic Games stadiums, the company said.

HALO’s 360° panoramic LED system is the result of a Romanian entrepreneurial initiative. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Halo Events Center on Facebook)

Real Estate

