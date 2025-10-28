The medieval citadel of Sighişoara, in central Romania, will host the first edition of the “Halloween in the Citadel” festival. The event will take place this weekend, between October 31 and November 2.

The entire city center will be decorated in the spirit of Halloween with the ocassion. The towers and historic houses inside the citadel will be illuminated with light and shadow projections, while fantastic characters will roam the streets, and parades and artistic performances will take place.

In addition to shows and themed decorations, the festival will also include food & drink areas, a fair for craftsmen, artisans, and local producers. Children will enjoy creative workshops as well as guided tours to promote the heritage and legends of Sighişoara.

The festival is organized by the Association of Local Entrepreneurs of Sighişoara with the support of the City Hall. Admission is free.

“There will be various activities for all age groups, starting with children, in the dedicated ‘kid land’ area for activities with children, starting on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 2:00 PM. There will be magic tricks, as well as playgrounds. There will be various activities, both physical and intellectual,” said the president of the association, Dimitrii Todirică, cited by G4Media.

“Entrance is free of charge. The entire event, including the guided tours that will be organized every day, is free and conducted by experienced guides. In the children’s area, admission is also free, as is the cost of the concerts. There will also be certain areas with architectural and ambient lighting, as well as light projections and luminous shows on heritage buildings,” explained Dimitrii Todirică.

Direcţia 5, White Mahala, and Cooperativa 9, along with artists and bands from the Sighişoara area, will perform on stage during the event.

