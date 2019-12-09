Half of Romanians seeking new jobs would rather set up their firm

Some 48% of the Romanians surveyed by local online recruiting platform eJobs, therefore people actively seeking new jobs, say that the ideal career is a career of entrepreneur or freelancer.

Only 36% are satisfied with the status of full-time employee, and 6.2% of the respondents would be happy if they could only work part-time, the survey shows.

On the other hand, almost 60% of those who participated in the survey think it is harder to be an entrepreneur than an employee.

Asked what areas they would choose for opening a business, most chose HoReCa, the next options being trade, agriculture, education, and training.

"The status of entrepreneur still retains an aura of mirage for an increasing part of the Romanians. However, only 12% of those surveyed in this study are currently entrepreneurs or freelancers,” says Bogdan Badea, CEO of eJobs Romania.

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

[email protected]