Half of Romania’s employees changed their job during past two years

Five out of ten employees have changed their job at least once in the last two years, according to the most recent survey carried out by recruiting platform eJobs Romania.

A better salary, layoffs or too much work were the main reasons given by those who looked for another job. A third left due to layoffs.

A total of 40% of the respondents to the most recent survey carried out by eJobs Romania say that they did not change their job before 2019, a decision motivated by an increased need for stability in the turbulent context created by the pandemic and the economic implications that followed it.

2020 and 2021 were years of professional moves for 30% of employees, and 2022 brought the courage to try a new job for 20% of survey participants.

(Photo: Fizkes/ Dreamstime)

