Romanian tennis star Simona Halep on Forbes’ “30 under 30 in Europe” list
13 July 2020
US magazine Forbes has included Romanian tennis player Simona Halep on its yearly “30 under 30 Europe” list, which gathers 300 leaders aged under 30 from across Europe.

Halep is one of the 30 personalities featured in the Sports and Games category.

Twenty-eight-year-old Halep won her first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros, in 2018. The following year, she won the Wimbledon tournament. She was ranked No. 1 in the world in 2017 and 2019.

She has also “shown a deep interest in real estate, evidenced by her hefty investment in a hotel she owns in Poiana Brașov, one of the most popular ski resorts in Romania,” Forbes wrote.

The 300 selected for the “30 under 30” list were grouped in several categories, depending on the sector they are active in: Arts & Culture, Finance, Media & Marketing, Science and Healthcare, Social Entrepreneurship, Sports & Games, Retail & E-commerce, and Technology. Three lists are dedicated to celebrities, youngest visionaries, and startups that attracted more than USD 15 million in funding.

The lists can be seen here.

(Photo: Mircea Nicolescu | Dreamstime.com)

