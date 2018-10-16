7.5 °C
Hackers hold City Hall in Romania to ransom

by Romania Insider
Unidentified hackers have blocked all computers at Bucharest’s District 1 City Hall, one of the richest in Romania, and asked the authorities to pay a ransom in Bitcoin to unlock the network, local Digi24 reported.

The hacker attack took place last Wednesday, in the afternoon, through an infected email.

District 1 mayor Dan Tudorache said the attackers asked for a large sum in Bitcoin. However, he said the City Hall’s IT team has managed to free about half of the computers from this attack and that he hoped all computers would be functional by the end of this week.

The hackers also attacked District 1’s City Hall last year but failed to get the ransom.

The city hall manages an annual budget of about RON 1.3 billion (EUR 280 million).

