Local angel investment platform launches first startup investment app in Romania

Growceanu, a Romanian business angel investment platform founded in 2018, has launched the first investment app on the local market that allows investors to develop tech startup portfolios without having to worry about the administrative process.

The business angel platform targets transactions worth over EUR 2.5 million in 2022.

The Growceanu Investors app brings together all the information a business angel needs, from solid data regarding relevant startups to details about other investors’ interests and the investment round.

The app also allows investors to track and get actively involved in the whole investment process, which is otherwise fully managed by Growceanu.

“In 2022, we aim to offer investors the right app to build a portfolio of 5-10 relevant tech startups, both Romanian and international. Building connections among business angels and creating relationships with founders has been a key element in our process right from the start. By digitalizing the Growceanu investment process, the app makes administrative procedures a breeze. We intend to offer business angels the best platform for creating and cultivating relationships with high potential startups, as well as other investors,” said Ciprian Man, Growceanu Co-founder and Angels Keeper.

Growceanu currently works with 50 business angels, an increase of two-thirds over the end of last year.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)