French HVAC industry brand Groupe Atlantic appoints Florent Blain as plant manager in Romania

07 October 2025

Groupe Atlantic, a French global player in the HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) industry, announced the appointment of Florent Blain as plant manager of the group’s factory in Ploiești, Prahova County.

Blain joined the company in 2006 and has held several key positions in production, R&D, and plant management, both in Europe and internationally. 

Over nearly two decades, he has contributed to the group’s growth through projects such as the integration of thermodynamic water heaters in 2010, a milestone aligned with the company’s decarbonisation strategy, according to the press release.

“My vision for the Ploiești plant is to build a dynamic and well-coordinated team where participation is encouraged at all levels. I want every employee to feel like an ‘owner’ of our collective success. By fostering engagement, collaboration, and accountability, we will create a strong, motivated team capable of driving sustainable growth and operational excellence,” said Florent Blain. 

In the new position, Blain will oversee the development of the Ploiești site. The factory represents Groupe Atlantic’s first major investment of this scale in Eastern Europe, with EUR 40 million invested to date and an additional EUR 10 million planned by 2026. 

Currently employing 65 people, the site is expected to grow to more than 200 employees by 2026 and continue expanding in 2027. The facility will serve several Eastern European markets, including Romania, Poland, Austria, and Germany, producing indirect cylinders designed for integration with heat pumps, gas boilers, and solar panels.

(Photo source: press release)

