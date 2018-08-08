Insurer Groupama Romania names new sales director

Groupama Asigurari, one of the top insurance companies in Romania, appointed Stefan Stavrositu as its new national sales director.

Stavrositu will coordinate Groupama’s whole sales channels in Romania, taking up this role from Frenchman Julien Ramilion, who get another position within the international group, after four years in Romania.

Stefan Stavrositu has 20 years of experience in the insurance sector, where he previously managed the sales departments of Eurolife and NN Asigurari de Viata.

Groupama is one of the top insurers in Romania, with a portfolio of 1.1 million individual clients and over 80,000 companies.

[email protected]