‘Stop fossil gas’: Greenpeace activist flies paraglider to protest Neptun Deep project in Romania’s Black Sea

A Greenpeace activist flew a powered paraglider near the Transocean Barents platform in Constanța on Wednesday, January 15, displaying a banner reading 'Stop Fossil Gas' in protest of OMV Petrom's Neptun Deep gas drilling project in the Black Sea. The platform, set to become Europe's largest fossil gas extraction site, is undergoing final preparations before being deployed.

According to an analysis shared by Greenpeace Romania, greenhouse gas emissions from the project could contribute to extreme temperatures that will be responsible for tens of thousands of premature deaths worldwide by 2100.

"The analysis puts the possible death toll until 2100 at 46,000, for temperature-related deaths only. While there are major uncertainties in any such estimate, it illustrates the huge risks OMV Petrom is taking by developing Neptun Deep, gambling with everyone's safety. Neptun Deep would also contribute to increased air pollution and other extreme weather events," Greenpeace said.

"In addition to temperature-related deaths, the analysis estimates that more than 1.2 million children born between 2010 and 2020 could experience one additional heat wave in their lifetime as a result of emissions from Neptun Deep alone," it added.

According to the organization, the gas drilling project could produce more than 200 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions over 20 years.

Vlad Catuna, Climate and Energy campaigner at Greenpeace Romania, said: "This is not the future we want. OMV Petrom and Romanian authorities can't ignore the threat Neptun Deep poses to our collective future. This destructive project must be stopped."

Lisa Göldner, Fossil-Free Future Campaigner from Greenpeace Germany, also commented: "This project, together with the many other new gas infrastructure projects fossil fuel companies are planning, will lock the EU into an outdated, destructive energy system that harms people's wellbeing, safety and future. We must break free from fossil gas dependence by investing in reducing gas demand, expanding renewables, and cutting energy waste."

In an open letter already signed by more than 78,000 people, Greenpeace calls on the European Union and national governments to ban all new fossil fuel infrastructure projects in the EU. In Romania, 50,000 people have shown their opposition to Neptun Deep.

Last week, OMV Petrom signed a first deal with German energy company Uniper SE to supply Germany.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Greenpeace Romania)