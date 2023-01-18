Greek PPC may make an offer for Enel’s Romanian assets by mid-February

The Public Electricity Company of Greece (PPC) will continue the negotiations with Enel in the first part of February in order to buy the Italian group’s assets in Romania.

An offer might be submitted to Enel at that time if the due diligence currently in the process does not lead to surprising results, according to Economica.net, quoting the Greek daily Naftemporiki.

The deal is expected for the first ten days of next month, according to the latest estimates of sources consulted by Profit.ro.

The transaction is estimated at EUR 1.3 bln (for 70% of the shares), and PPC is expected to pay EUR 300-400 mln in cash.

