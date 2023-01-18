Business

Greek PPC may make an offer for Enel’s Romanian assets by mid-February

18 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Public Electricity Company of Greece (PPC) will continue the negotiations with Enel in the first part of February in order to buy the Italian group’s assets in Romania.

An offer might be submitted to Enel at that time if the due diligence currently in the process does not lead to surprising results, according to Economica.net, quoting the Greek daily Naftemporiki.

The deal is expected for the first ten days of next month, according to the latest estimates of sources consulted by Profit.ro.

The transaction is estimated at EUR 1.3 bln (for 70% of the shares), and PPC is expected to pay EUR 300-400 mln in cash.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Enel Romania)

Read next
Normal
Business

Greek PPC may make an offer for Enel’s Romanian assets by mid-February

18 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Public Electricity Company of Greece (PPC) will continue the negotiations with Enel in the first part of February in order to buy the Italian group’s assets in Romania.

An offer might be submitted to Enel at that time if the due diligence currently in the process does not lead to surprising results, according to Economica.net, quoting the Greek daily Naftemporiki.

The deal is expected for the first ten days of next month, according to the latest estimates of sources consulted by Profit.ro.

The transaction is estimated at EUR 1.3 bln (for 70% of the shares), and PPC is expected to pay EUR 300-400 mln in cash.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Enel Romania)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 January 2023
Business
Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU
17 January 2023
Social
2022 was third hottest year on record in Romania, official data says
16 January 2023
Business
Romania’s car production accelerates to new record in 2022
06 January 2023
Macro
High inflation and economic growth or low inflation and recession? Pick your 2023 poison
03 January 2023
Macro
Romania’s economy increasingly complex and set to grow more, Harvard economists say
03 January 2023
Events
Timișoara to host biggest Brâncuși exhibition in Romania in 50 years
03 January 2023
Social
First census results show Romania’s population is shrinking
21 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sees highest monthly growth in 20 months