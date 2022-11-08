New EUR 36 mln premium residential complex developed in Romanian mountain resort

Real estate agency ANG Luxury Properties recently announced Grand Chalet, a new premium residential complex developed close to the Poiana Brasov ski resort in Romania. The project's value is about EUR 36 million.

Grand Chalet means three stages developed gradually, the company said. The first phase comprises seven buildings with two-room apartments and also includes a series of facilities such as a SPA center, private gardens, electric charging stations, outdoor and indoor children's play areas, outdoor recreation area, but also smart control system and lobby areas for each villa.

"The plan is for each building to be furnished to a minimum four-star standard for customers who want to come to Poiana Brasov and enjoy comfort at the highest level," reads the press release.

ANG Luxury Properties was founded by Alexandru and Nicoleta Manea in 2011. It serves buyers and sellers of luxury properties in the northern area of Bucharest.

