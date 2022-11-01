One United’s 208-apartment residential development Floreasca Towers receives green light

Real estate developer One United Properties has recently obtained the building permit for One Floreasca Towers, a premium development in the heart of Bucharest’s business district.

The complex will have 208 residential units and is valued at EUR 61.8 million. The delivery is estimated for February 2025.

“One Floreasca Towers benefits from the unique positioning, in one of the most exclusive and unique neighborhoods, in the heart of Bucharest’s most important business district, with immediate access to numerous facilities, malls, as well as to subway connection,” said Beatrice Dumitrașcu, CEO of the Residential Division at One United Properties. “The success we had with similar developments located in neighboring areas, such as One Verdi Park and One Herăstrău Towers, gives us premises for yet another highly desirable residential development,” she added.

One Floreasca Towers will consist of two high-rise towers of 14 floors each, situated on a 5,600 sqm plot of land on Gara Herăstrău Street. The development will have a gross building area of over 35,000 sqm, and will also feature four commercial spaces and two underground parking levels with 254 parking spaces.

The Floreasca Towers will offer would-be buyers 50-square-meter studios, one-bedroom apartments of approximately 60 square meters in size, two-bedroom apartments ranging from 87 to 107 square meters, and three-bedroom ones between 130 and 269 square meters. The highlight of the development will be the limited collection of exclusive penthouses with high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows, having great panoramic views of Floreasca Lake.

One Floreasca Towers is located across from the Promenada Mall, offering quick access to the Herăstrău Park, Floreasca and Dorobanți quarters, One Gallery commercial center within One Floreasca City, as well as to multiple points of interest in the city and quick access to the metro.

As with other One United residential developments, buyers have different purchase options, such as five equal installments, or a discounted option with 100% pre-payment.

(Photo source: One United Properties)