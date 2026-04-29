Gral Medical eyes completion of two hospitals in Romania this year

Gral Medical, one of the local players in the private medical services market, has reached total revenues of EUR 100 million, up 25% compared to the previous year, the company said.

For 2026, the company has budgeted revenues of EUR 110 million, while first-quarter results show a 15% increase.

The investment budget for 2026 amounts to EUR 18 million, allocated to the oncology hospital in Piatra Neamț and a general hospital in Bucharest.

Also this year, the final plans for two additional hospitals have been approved by the development committee, with a combined multi-year budget of EUR 13.5 million. Following the completion of these investments, Gral Medical will have a total capacity of 306 hospital beds.

Currently, the company provides diagnostic and treatment services in 15 counties across Romania, operating more than 82 medical centers under the Gral Medical brand, with a total capacity of 234 beds, covering both day care and long-term inpatient care.

“In the coming years, I aim to establish ten oncology hospitals nationwide, alongside opening diagnostic centers in several cities across the country. In 2026, we will complete two hospitals: by August, the oncology hospital in Piatra Neamț, and in the autumn, we will finalize the expansion of the OncoFort Caloian hospital in Bucharest, which will total 62 long-term inpatient beds,” Robert Șerban, shareholder of Gral Medical, said, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Gral Medical)