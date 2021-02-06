Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 06/02/2021 - 07:59
Business

Romania's Govt. earmarks EUR 750 mln in subsidies for large-sized investment projects

02 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Government is continuing its commitment to supporting large-sized investment projects, of over EUR 100 mln each, with a budget of RON 3.75 bln (EUR 750 mln) over the next five years, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The vast majority of such subsidies paid from the state budget under this initiative so far have helped multinational companies build manufacturing factories, according to the same source. The subsidies can go up to 50% of the value of the project.

In the last 12-13 years, more precisely after 2008, the Romanian Government has supported with state aid ten investment projects worth over EUR 100 mln each. These are factories in the cars, appliances, or oil equipment sectors, all developed by multinational companies.

"The [lower] limit of RON 500 mln (EUR 100 mln) is huge. We at [cosmetics company] Farmec Cluj would be the first on the list to apply for state aid. I tried for years to apply, but I was not eligible. We are planning to relocate our factory outside the city, we already have the land. However, it is an investment of RON 100 mln maximum RON 200 mln, which would involve modernizing production and increasing capacity. I don't think there are Romanian companies that could meet the requirements," said Mircea Turdean, the manager of Farmec Cluj, the largest local cosmetics manufacturer.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: George Oprea/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 12:06
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 06/02/2021 - 07:59
Business

Romania's Govt. earmarks EUR 750 mln in subsidies for large-sized investment projects

02 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Government is continuing its commitment to supporting large-sized investment projects, of over EUR 100 mln each, with a budget of RON 3.75 bln (EUR 750 mln) over the next five years, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The vast majority of such subsidies paid from the state budget under this initiative so far have helped multinational companies build manufacturing factories, according to the same source. The subsidies can go up to 50% of the value of the project.

In the last 12-13 years, more precisely after 2008, the Romanian Government has supported with state aid ten investment projects worth over EUR 100 mln each. These are factories in the cars, appliances, or oil equipment sectors, all developed by multinational companies.

"The [lower] limit of RON 500 mln (EUR 100 mln) is huge. We at [cosmetics company] Farmec Cluj would be the first on the list to apply for state aid. I tried for years to apply, but I was not eligible. We are planning to relocate our factory outside the city, we already have the land. However, it is an investment of RON 100 mln maximum RON 200 mln, which would involve modernizing production and increasing capacity. I don't think there are Romanian companies that could meet the requirements," said Mircea Turdean, the manager of Farmec Cluj, the largest local cosmetics manufacturer.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: George Oprea/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 12:06
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars