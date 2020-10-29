RO Govt. wants to move public administration’s IT systems in cloud

The Special Communication Service (STS) and Romania's Digitization Authority (ADR) will develop a unified cloud-based system to replace the disparate IT systems of all central administration authorities, according to a draft emergency ordinance unveiled by the Government on October 28, G4media.ro reported.

The new system will replace the current systems operated by all public institutions within two years after the Government's cloud is ready.

The local authorities, Parliament, Presidency, and the justice system will continue to operate separate IT systems.

The Government hasn't revealed the cost of developing this public cloud infrastructure but said it would finance it from the national budget and EU funds.

Once this ordinance comes into force, the IT systems purchased (and currently operated) by public authorities and institutions will be developed to be ready for migration to the Government's cloud.

The public authorities and institutions must migrate and integrate their information systems in the Government's cloud system within two years after they receive the notification sent in this respect by Romania's Digitization Authority.

The central administration authorities in Romania, represented by ministries and public agencies, have spent billions of euro on IT systems and licenses over the years.

In some cases, these very expensive systems barely work or break down often, such as the national health card system. In other cases, the IT acquisitions turned into large corruption scandals. Several former ministers were indicted, and some were even sent to jail for taking bribes to approve overpriced It contracts.

