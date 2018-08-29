30 °C
Bucharest
Aug 29, 20:23

Romania’s Govt. will slap heavy fines on drug stores that charge too much for their products

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Local drug stores that charge too much for the products they sell will risk fines of up to RON 100,000 (EUR 21,500) and could lose their operating licenses, according to norms published in the Official Gazette, which come into force on September 23.

Drug stores will only be able to sell drugs after the Health Ministry approves the “producer prices,” local Ziarul Financiar reported.

Moreover, they will be sanctioned if they sell at higher retail prices than those approved by the ministry.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now