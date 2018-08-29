Romania’s Govt. will slap heavy fines on drug stores that charge too much for their products

Local drug stores that charge too much for the products they sell will risk fines of up to RON 100,000 (EUR 21,500) and could lose their operating licenses, according to norms published in the Official Gazette, which come into force on September 23.

Drug stores will only be able to sell drugs after the Health Ministry approves the “producer prices,” local Ziarul Financiar reported.

Moreover, they will be sanctioned if they sell at higher retail prices than those approved by the ministry.

[email protected]