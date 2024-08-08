New offering of govt. bonds for individual investors kicks off at Bucharest Stock Exchange

The Romanian Ministry of Finance (MF) has announced a new public offering for Fidelis government bonds, set to take place at the Bucharest Stock Exchange between August 8 and 20, 2024.

This marks the fourth such offer this year and the eighteenth since the Fidelis program was reinstated in July 2020.

The Ministry has successfully attracted RON 31.6 billion (EUR 6.4 billion) from the public through previous offerings.

This new issuance includes five different bonds in both RON and EUR, with one series specifically dedicated to blood donors. The bonds for blood donors are denominated in RON, have a one-year maturity, and offer an annual interest rate of 6.8%, 1pp higher than in the regular tranche. Eligible investors for this tranche must have donated blood between March 1 and August 20, 2024.

Apart from the special tranche for blood donors, the Ministry of Finance will also issue two other RON-denominated bonds: one with a one-year maturity at an interest rate of 5.8% per annum, and another with a five-year maturity offering 7% per annum.

Additionally, there are two EUR-denominated bonds available: a one-year bond with a 4% annual interest rate and a five-year bond with a 5% annual interest rate.

Subscriptions for Fidelis government bonds are open to both resident and non-resident individuals over the age of 18.

The bonds can be purchased through the Bucharest Stock Exchange, facilitated by a consortium of intermediaries, including Alpha Bank Romania, BT Capital Partners & Banca Transilvania, Banca Comerciala Romana, and BRD - Groupe Societe Generale.

(Photo: Bursa de Valori Bucuresti)

andrei@romania-insider.com