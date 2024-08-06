JT Grup Oil shares start trading on Bucharest Stock Exchange's AeRO market

JT Grup Oil, a company active in the fuel distribution market, debuted on August 6 on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) under the ticker JTG.

The listing of the company takes place after an IPO, in which the company managed to attract RON 19.9 million (approximately EUR 4 million) from investors. The anticipated market capitalization of the company is RON 186.1 million.

The IPO, carried out between May 28 and June 10, was done with the support of Interdealer Capital Invest and was subscribed by 36.32%. During the offer period, investors made 2,163 subscriptions for 3,632,272 shares. The price for a share was RON 6.5, and for subscriptions made in the first five working days of the offer period, the price was RON 5.46 per share.

JT Grup Oil's IPO was the third held on BVB's AeRO market.

Established in 2001, JT Grup Oil operates in the fuel distribution market in Romania. From 2023, JT Grup Oil diversified its product range and entered the duty-free diesel segment, which serves commercial vessels for the ports of Midia and Constanța. Currently, JT Grup Oil carries out fuel distribution operations in the south-east of Romania using its own fleet of 11 tanks with a capacity of up to 40,000 liters. For fuel distribution in the northern part of the country, the company has various partnerships.

"The Bucharest Stock Exchange offers one of the most suitable contexts for growth, development, and transformation for Romanian entrepreneurs and for the companies that make the local economy work. We are glad that the JT Grup Oil team chose the AeRO market as the next stage in their business development. Being a listed company brings many opportunities, each new issuer having the chance to take advantage of them and provide an example of good practice, including through fair and transparent communication with investors," BVB president Radu Hanga said.

"Our journey began in 2001, when we established JT Grup Oil with the ambition to become a major player in the Romanian energy industry. Today's listing marks a new stage in this journey, a stage in which we open up to investors and commit ourselves to deliver, with determination and perseverance, quality products as well as covering the fuel shortage in Romania. Our listing on the AeRO market is a significant milestone both for JT Grup Oil and for the investors who believed in the vision and potential of our company. It has been a challenging period, which required endurance and intensive work, but thanks to our dedicated team and the constant support received from our investors, we have once again proven that tenacity and teamwork represent the success key," Bogdan Aldea, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of JT Grup Oil, said.

(Photo: BVB)

simona@romania-insider.com