Romania’s PM Dancila survives third no-confidence vote in Parliament

The no-confidence motion filed by the Romanian opposition against the Government of prime minister Viorica Dăncilă was rejected, since only 200 MPs supported it, compared to the 233 votes needed for it to pass. Seven MPs votes against the motion and three abstained, Hotnews.ro reported.

The MPs of the ruling coalition, PSD-ALDE, refused to express their vote. MPs of the opposition parties PNL, USR, PMP, Pro Romania and UDMR and some deputies representing the national minorities supported the motion.

In their no-confidence motion, the opposition parties accused the ruling coalition that it concentrated on amending the justice laws with the final purpose of preventing the prosecution of corrupt politicians. This was confirmed by the vote on May 26, when the ruling coalition’s parties lost the elections for the European Parliament, and Romanians supported in large numbers the public referendum initiated by president Klaus Iohannis on tightening the rule of law, according to the opposition.

Separately, the motion also addressed the Government’s poor management of the conflict between ethnic Romanians and Hungarians related to the military cemetery at Valea Uzului.

This is the third no-confidence motion against the Government of PM Viorica Dăncilă, all of which were rejected. The first motion fell in June 2018, voted by 166 MPs, and the second in December 2018 was rejected as well, with only 161 votes.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)