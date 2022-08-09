RO Liberal leaders assure they wouldn't block Social Democrat's access to PM seat in 2023

The interim president of the Senate and vice-president of the National Liberal party (PNL), Alina Gorghiu, assured that PNL "is a serious party" that will observe the protocol of the ruling coalition, implying that prime minister Nicolae Ciuca will step down next year to allow the Social Democrats (PSD) to appoint their own candidate.

Gorghiu said that she refuses to comment on the statements of the leader of the PNL Iasi regional organisation, who implied over the weekend that the rotation might no longer take place for reasons including political stability.

"I would like to believe that the PSD does not waste its energy reacting to absolutely any statement by a colleague from the PNL. (...) We, the coalition, PNL mainly, focus on what we have to do, and we will try to comment less about issues that could divide us or could create diversions," she said, quoted by Bursa.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

