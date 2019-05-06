New Google Street View cars come to Romania this summer

Five new Google Street View cars will be in Romania this summer, starting early June, for updates to local Google Maps Street View images. They will take photos in Romania’s biggest cities and adjacent areas, such as Bucharest and Ilfov county, Brasov and Prahova Valley, Constanta and the Black Sea coast, Iasi, Piatra Neamt, Cluj, Targu Jiu, Timisoara, and Arad.

The new Google Street View cars use the latest version of camera for 360-degree images, which allows the shooting of more accurate, high-quality images. In addition to the new camera, the exterior of Street View cars has also been changed to reflect some of the natural beauties of the world that can be seen on Street View, such as the Grand Canyon, Mont Blanc or the Great Barrier Reef, according to a press release.

Moreover, in addition to the cars taking new pictures of the roads, Street View teams will use the trekker device to photograph sidewalks, pedestrian areas, parks and other public places where cars do not have access. This device will be used in 31 Romanian cities, including Bucharest.

Street View is a popular Google Maps service currently available in more than 85 countries all over the world, including the Artic and Antarctica. In Street View, people can see 360-degree images from many places in the world, including roads, cities, historical monuments, cultural landmarks, wildlife (on land and on or in the water) and even in space. The service is also available in Google Earth and the Google Maps app for mobile phones.

Street View has been available in Romania since 2010, when the first images of the most important cities were published on Google Maps. Street View coverage across the country took place in 2012 when photos were taken on 40,000 km of roads, 39 cities and hundreds of sights. The Street View expansion in Romania continued constantly, with images from major cities being updated and new tourist attractions such as Turda Salt Mine, Bran Castle, Alba Iulia Fortress, Brukenthal National Museum or the Danube River being added to the list.

The previous update of Street View images in Romania took place last summer.

