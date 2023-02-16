UNICEF said that it delivered tens of thousands of essential goods to vulnerable children and families, local communities and medical personnel in Romania in the past year. The goods worth over USD 3 million were extremely essential, especially during the Ukrainian refugee crisis last year.

With the help of UNICEF partners, including civil society organizations, public authorities and the private sector, more than 3,000 blankets were provided during the peak phases of the refugee influx. Around 27,000 schoolbags were also provided to children through Blue Dot centers, supported by UNICEF and UNHCR. In addition, UNICEF delivered around 10,000 school books and textbooks, 350 recreational kits, 150 early childhood development kits and around 700 school and teaching kits. This approach has allowed approximately 27,000 children between the ages of three and 18 to continue their studies.

"UNICEF is committed to continuing to work tirelessly to ensure that vulnerable families and children have access to essential services and that their rights are respected. Together with its partners, UNICEF has mobilized since the start of the refugee crisis in February to help children in need," Anna Riatti, UNICEF representative in Romania, said.

"The deliveries we made required significant logistical efforts not only from the UNICEF Representation in Romania and the Global Supply Division within UNICEF, but also from suppliers around the world and numerous partners. We will make every effort so that these vulnerable children can continue their education, have warm clothes, have access to hygienic conditions wherever and whenever they need", she added.

In line with EU and national child rights strategies, as well as the European Child Guarantee, the main focus is on the most vulnerable children, children with disabilities, children from poor families, Roma children, and refugee children in Romania's territory.

Last year, at least 33% of Ukrainian refugees in Romania were children, according to UNICEF estimates. The Romanian government has spent at least EUR 565 million, both from private and public funds, to help the 3.24 million refugees who crossed the country and some 100,000 others who stayed.

(Photo source: UNICEF)