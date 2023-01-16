Over EUR 0.5 bln spent for Ukrainian refugees in Romania

Some EUR 565 mln was spent in Romania from private and public funds, including EUR 106 mln public funds and EUR 200 mln from UN agencies, to help the 3.24 mln Ukrainian refugees who crossed the country and the 104,000 who decided to stay, according to a report published by the Romanian Government.

A new wave of refugees was prompted by the winter season and Ukraine’s energy system under attack from Russia. The cold weather and the interruption of energy services in Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova led to an increase in the number of people arriving in Romania.

Nearly half of those who opted to remain in Romania are children, G4media.ro reported.

Both employment and educational integration are complicated, however, by obstacles ranging from refugees’ expectations for rather a short-term stay (hopes for quick termination of the war), language barriers and the Romanian education degrees not being recognized in Ukraine. Only 5,000 refugees have an official job.

Almost 48,000 Ukrainian children are in Romania, but less than 4,000 are enrolled as students or guest students in schools. The Ukrainian Government does not recognize studies in European states, but the Romanian authorities are working to resolve the situation.

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, more than 19,500 Ukrainian refugees have received medical assistance in Romania, and 3,170 were hospitalized. More than 1,000 elderly requested social services.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ilona Andrei)