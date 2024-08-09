Business

Greek logistic operator Goldair Cargo enters Romanian market

09 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Goldair Cargo, one of the most important Greek providers of transport and logistics services, has opened a branch in Romania as part of its strategy to strengthen its presence in the markets of Central Europe, according to Profit.

This is Goldair’s first branch outside Greece.

Goldair Cargo Romania is headquartered in Bucharest, and its main activity is warehousing.

The carrier is part of the Goldair Group, founded in 1955 by the Greek businessman Dimitrios Golemis.

Initially focused on trade with Central and Eastern European countries, the group later expanded its operations into the fields of international shipping and logistics, ground handling, aviation security services, rail freight, and others.

(Photo: Viktor Levi/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Business

Greek logistic operator Goldair Cargo enters Romanian market

09 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Goldair Cargo, one of the most important Greek providers of transport and logistics services, has opened a branch in Romania as part of its strategy to strengthen its presence in the markets of Central Europe, according to Profit.

This is Goldair’s first branch outside Greece.

Goldair Cargo Romania is headquartered in Bucharest, and its main activity is warehousing.

The carrier is part of the Goldair Group, founded in 1955 by the Greek businessman Dimitrios Golemis.

Initially focused on trade with Central and Eastern European countries, the group later expanded its operations into the fields of international shipping and logistics, ground handling, aviation security services, rail freight, and others.

(Photo: Viktor Levi/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 August 2024
Politics
Romania's Liberal Party spends millions of euros promoting party leader's book
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Deloitte report: Romania, among top three most affordable European countries for new housing
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Bucharest's booming short-term rental market reaches EUR 40 mln
08 August 2024
Energy
Romania to auction CfDs for 1,500 MW of PV and wind projects this year
08 August 2024
Sports
Romania's Mihaela Cambei wins silver in 49kg weightlifting competition at Paris Olympics
07 August 2024
Macro
Romania’s central bank makes new monetary policy rate cut amid economic adjustments
06 August 2024
Business
Dacia Duster among contenders for Europe’s Car of the Year 2025
06 August 2024
Sports
Mircea Lucescu replaces Edi Iordănescu as coach of Romania’s national football team