Greek logistic operator Goldair Cargo enters Romanian market

Goldair Cargo, one of the most important Greek providers of transport and logistics services, has opened a branch in Romania as part of its strategy to strengthen its presence in the markets of Central Europe, according to Profit.

This is Goldair’s first branch outside Greece.

Goldair Cargo Romania is headquartered in Bucharest, and its main activity is warehousing.

The carrier is part of the Goldair Group, founded in 1955 by the Greek businessman Dimitrios Golemis.

Initially focused on trade with Central and Eastern European countries, the group later expanded its operations into the fields of international shipping and logistics, ground handling, aviation security services, rail freight, and others.

