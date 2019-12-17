Romania Insider
Real Estate
Globalworth starts work on EUR 200 mln business hub in south-eastern Romania
17 December 2019
Globalworth Industrial, the industrial and logistics arm of real estate developer Globalworth, started work on Constanța Business Park - one of the largest mixed-use projects in Romania, aimed at becoming “best location for the development of supply chain operations” and “the largest business hub in the Eastern and South-Eastern region of Romania” thanks to its strategic position and the EUR 200 million investments.

The business park will be developed on a plot of about 100 hectares inLazu village, near Constanta, and will include industrial and logistics spaces, production spaces, an intermodal hub, office buildings and service spaces, as well as a hotel and strip mall.

The development of Constanța Business Park will run from 2019 to 2024, in several stages, and will result in the delivery of a total leasable area of 550,000 sqm.

The first phase will consist in the development of a 21,000-sqm warehouse as well as the infrastructure for the whole project.

"We chose to develop this project[…] due to the strategic location. Constanta county enjoys the best connectivity in Romania, with easy road and rail access, as well as access to maritime and river routes. Constanța Business Park will represent in this respect the best location for the development of supply chain operations. Constanta is also the most urbanized county in Romania and is in the Top 5 by number of students and number of college graduates, so it offers tenants access to well-trained workforce," said Mihai Zaharia, director of Investments and Capital Markets at Globalworth.

The Constanța Business Park project is developed through a strategic partnership with Global Vision, a company with a history of over 15 years in the industrial and logistics sector.

"It is a large project, meant to become the largest business hub in the Eastern and South-Eastern region of Romania,” stated Șerban Juverdeanu.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

