Romanian developer Global Vision to launch real estate investment platform

Global Vision, a prominent player in the Romanian real estate market, plans to launch its own real estate investment platform aimed at financing acquisitions and developments of innovative and sustainable projects in high-potential markets in Romania and beyond. This platform will be open to other investors looking for opportunities in the real estate sector.

Global Vision will also establish a new division within the group dedicated to the investment and development of green energy projects. This initiative aims to provide clients with green energy produced within the group itself, reinforcing commitment to sustainability.

These two new initiatives come after Global Vision and its partner Globalworth sold 136,374 sqm of logistics spaces in Bucharest, Constanta, and Targu Mures, and a 30-hectare plot of land for development in Constanta, totaling an investment of roughly EUR 110 million, to Belgian group WDP.

“As we look to the future, we remain dedicated to contributing significantly to the growth of logistical and industrial infrastructure in Romania and diversifying our areas of expertise in other real estate sectors and industries,” said Sorin Preda, Founder of Global Vision.

