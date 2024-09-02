Transport

Romania begins procedures to build second bridge over Danube at Giurgiu-Ruse

02 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian public road management company (CNAIR) submitted for validation the documentation for the contract necessary for the elaboration of the feasibility study based on which the second bridge over the Danube will be built to ensure the connection between Giurgiu (Romania) and Ruse (Bulgaria), Cristian Pistol, the general director of CNAIR, announced.

According to him, the designer will have to find the optimal solution for this new cross-border bridge to ensure the connection between both the road and railway infrastructure between the two countries.

The contract is financed by CEF2 (Connecting Europe Facility).

"After the validation of the award documentation, we will publish the Notice of Participation in the auction, within which we will also set the deadline for the submission of bids," Pistol said, quoted by Economica.net.

The feasibility study for the new bridge over the Danube between Romania and Bulgaria should be developed between December 2024 and December 2026, according to the minister of transport, Sorin Grindeanu.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Cristian Pistol)

Normal
Transport

Romania begins procedures to build second bridge over Danube at Giurgiu-Ruse

02 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian public road management company (CNAIR) submitted for validation the documentation for the contract necessary for the elaboration of the feasibility study based on which the second bridge over the Danube will be built to ensure the connection between Giurgiu (Romania) and Ruse (Bulgaria), Cristian Pistol, the general director of CNAIR, announced.

According to him, the designer will have to find the optimal solution for this new cross-border bridge to ensure the connection between both the road and railway infrastructure between the two countries.

The contract is financed by CEF2 (Connecting Europe Facility).

"After the validation of the award documentation, we will publish the Notice of Participation in the auction, within which we will also set the deadline for the submission of bids," Pistol said, quoted by Economica.net.

The feasibility study for the new bridge over the Danube between Romania and Bulgaria should be developed between December 2024 and December 2026, according to the minister of transport, Sorin Grindeanu.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Cristian Pistol)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 September 2024
Politics
Roxana Mînzatu is Romania’s proposal for European Commissioner, PM Ciolacu says
02 September 2024
Sports
UEFA Europa League: Romania’s FCSB to face Manchester United in Bucharest
02 September 2024
Environment
Summer of 2024 was officially the hottest on record in Romania, minister says
02 September 2024
Cinema
Romanian film review – September Delights @Cinema Elvire Popescu
02 September 2024
Politics
Romania reinforces commitment to help Moldova along its EU accession path
02 September 2024
Business
Ikea reportedly plans to invest EUR 18 mln in new store in Iaşi
02 September 2024
Macro
Fitch affirms Romania's BBB-/stable rating, citing large inflows of EU funds
30 August 2024
Real Estate
Local Council greenlights EUR 0.5 bln large-scale urban reconversion project in Cluj-Napoca