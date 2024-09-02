Romania begins procedures to build second bridge over Danube at Giurgiu-Ruse

Romanian public road management company (CNAIR) submitted for validation the documentation for the contract necessary for the elaboration of the feasibility study based on which the second bridge over the Danube will be built to ensure the connection between Giurgiu (Romania) and Ruse (Bulgaria), Cristian Pistol, the general director of CNAIR, announced.

According to him, the designer will have to find the optimal solution for this new cross-border bridge to ensure the connection between both the road and railway infrastructure between the two countries.

The contract is financed by CEF2 (Connecting Europe Facility).

"After the validation of the award documentation, we will publish the Notice of Participation in the auction, within which we will also set the deadline for the submission of bids," Pistol said, quoted by Economica.net.

The feasibility study for the new bridge over the Danube between Romania and Bulgaria should be developed between December 2024 and December 2026, according to the minister of transport, Sorin Grindeanu.

(Photo source: Facebook/Cristian Pistol)