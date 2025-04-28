Gipsy Kings on the lineup of the Festival of Pirates in Romania’s Danube Delta

Famous group Gipsy Kings will hold their first concert in Romania’s Danube Delta in May, at the Festival of Pirates. They will take the stage on May 18 in Sulina.

“We are very happy to be reunited with our fans in Romania. We are coming for the first time to the beautiful Danube Delta. On May 18, we will create the most amazing atmosphere and sing together our favorite songs at the Festival of Pirates. We welcome all our fans for a true Gipsy Fiesta,” the band members stated.

Alongside Gipsy Kings, the 8th edition of the Festival of Pirates will also feature Loredana, Lupii lui Calancea, Mahala Rai Banda, Vița de Vie, Mihai Mărgineanu, ZMEI3, Jurjak, Corina Sîrghi & Toma Dimitriu Group, Cargo, Proconsul, White Mahala, and Ana Coman.

In addition to the concerts, the festival will include a parastas: an authentic commemoration on May 17 at the Sulina cemetery in memory of Gheorghios Kontoguris, the only known pirate in Romania, the organizers said. The moment will blend local traditions with honoring the memory of those who contributed to the cultural identity of the city.

Tickets and further details are available here.

(Photo source: the organizers)