Events

Gipsy Kings on the lineup of the Festival of Pirates in Romania’s Danube Delta

28 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Famous group Gipsy Kings will hold their first concert in Romania’s Danube Delta in May, at the Festival of Pirates. They will take the stage on May 18 in Sulina.

“We are very happy to be reunited with our fans in Romania. We are coming for the first time to the beautiful Danube Delta. On May 18, we will create the most amazing atmosphere and sing together our favorite songs at the Festival of Pirates. We welcome all our fans for a true Gipsy Fiesta,” the band members stated.

Alongside Gipsy Kings, the 8th edition of the Festival of Pirates will also feature Loredana, Lupii lui Calancea, Mahala Rai Banda, Vița de Vie, Mihai Mărgineanu, ZMEI3, Jurjak, Corina Sîrghi & Toma Dimitriu Group, Cargo, Proconsul, White Mahala, and Ana Coman.

In addition to the concerts, the festival will include a parastas: an authentic commemoration on May 17 at the Sulina cemetery in memory of Gheorghios Kontoguris, the only known pirate in Romania, the organizers said. The moment will blend local traditions with honoring the memory of those who contributed to the cultural identity of the city.

Tickets and further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Events

Gipsy Kings on the lineup of the Festival of Pirates in Romania’s Danube Delta

28 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Famous group Gipsy Kings will hold their first concert in Romania’s Danube Delta in May, at the Festival of Pirates. They will take the stage on May 18 in Sulina.

“We are very happy to be reunited with our fans in Romania. We are coming for the first time to the beautiful Danube Delta. On May 18, we will create the most amazing atmosphere and sing together our favorite songs at the Festival of Pirates. We welcome all our fans for a true Gipsy Fiesta,” the band members stated.

Alongside Gipsy Kings, the 8th edition of the Festival of Pirates will also feature Loredana, Lupii lui Calancea, Mahala Rai Banda, Vița de Vie, Mihai Mărgineanu, ZMEI3, Jurjak, Corina Sîrghi & Toma Dimitriu Group, Cargo, Proconsul, White Mahala, and Ana Coman.

In addition to the concerts, the festival will include a parastas: an authentic commemoration on May 17 at the Sulina cemetery in memory of Gheorghios Kontoguris, the only known pirate in Romania, the organizers said. The moment will blend local traditions with honoring the memory of those who contributed to the cultural identity of the city.

Tickets and further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 April 2025
Politics
The role and powers of the president of Romania: a short guide
28 April 2025
Business
ING, Unicredit finance Digi’s development of fiber optic networks in Europe with EUR 200 mln
28 April 2025
Justice
Romania's High Court rejects again calls for resumption of scrapped presidential elections
28 April 2025
Macro
Fewer companies with foreign capital registered in Romania in Q1
28 April 2025
Macro
Romania confirms Q1 public deficit up 22% y/y, yet 25% smaller than target
28 April 2025
Transport
Chinese automaker Chery accelerates European expansion with official entry into Romania
25 April 2025
Politics
TikTok launches Election Center ahead of Romania’s May presidential vote
25 April 2025
Society
Update: Russian security service says it arrested Romanian man for spying for Ukraine