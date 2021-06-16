Romanian minister expects first Resilience money "sometime in October"

Romania will receive the first funds under the European Union's Resilience Facility sometime in October - one month after the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is approved by the European Commission, Romanian minister of European projects Cristian Ghinea stated. Or maybe in November, he added.

"Pre-financing means pre-financing from grants, EUR 1.3 bln enters the country immediately. We will take the pre-financing from loans next year because (…) it depends on the budget. So, depending on how we make next year's budget, we also draw pre-financing from loans, but we can now start all the projects [that we plan to finance] from grants," Ghinea said at the Parliament Palace, Economica.net reported.

Asked about what hospitals will be financed under the Resilience Facility, minister Ghinea noted that this was not yet decided - rather, a certain amount of new spaces - be them new hospitals or new buildings in existing hospitals - were specified.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)