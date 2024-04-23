A gesture of hope! Beatrice Câșlaru, multiple swimming champion, donated her first European medal in the MedLife program for free genetic testing for children with cancer

News from Companies

MedLife, the largest private medical service network in Romania, announces that another multiple champion is joining the first free genetic testing program for children who have been recently diagnosed with cancer, #SperanțaNuMoareDeCancer, as Ambassador of Hope. Beatrice Câșlaru, whose name is representative in the history of Romanian swimming, donated her first European medal, as a sign of hope for children who have recently been diagnosed with cancer.

Recognised as a symbol of perseverance and sports excellence, Beatrice Câșlaru offered her bronze medal, received for the 200 m freestyle event at the European Junior Championship of 1989, to be melted and transformed into 50 golden bows (a symbol of the fight against cancer), which will be awarded to children who beat cancer.

„Performance in sport was always a central pillar of my life, but I believe that true victory does not reside only in the splendour of the medals, but also in the power to give hope to the ones who most need our support. I received my first European medal when I was only 14, thinking of my father's encouragement and feeling an unshakeable determination. As a sportswomen from an early age, as a supporter of the Romanian junior swimming team, but also as a mother, I believe with all my heart in the strength of these children to win the fight of their lives. However, they need our support and this is where we come in, all of us: their parents who are close to them, the medical personnel who takes care of them, MedLife by the free genetic testing program, but also all those who can share, in their network, this benefit that can contribute to another chance at life for the children recently diagnosed with cancer”, declared Beatrice Câșlaru, swimming champion, with medals in all major competitions.

The story of the medal and the reason for the donation are presented in an touching video below:

Together with her, other big names from Romanian sports, such as David Popovici, Maria Olaru and Mihai Leu donated their most prized medals to show their support for children facing major diseases, thus becoming Ambassadors of Hope within the free genetic testing program developed by MedLife.

Currently, MedLife is the operator with the largest expertise in the genetic sequencing field and with one of the largest laboratory and collection centres networks at national level. Launched on 15 February 2023, the #SperanțaNuMoareDeCancer program has had 350 children as beneficiaries, representing over half of those recently diagnosed with cancer.

In this program, paediatric patients benefit from one of the most complex sequencing tests in the world for oncological diseases, which analyses the mutations of 523 genes associated with multiple types of cancer. Based on the results obtained from the test, oncologists may choose the most appropriate treatments and therapies for each patient, depending on the tumour's mutational profile.

„With the help of our advanced technology Illumina TruSight Oncology 500, we identify essential biomarkers, from those that are most frequent to those that are rare, thus discovering mutations which are the root of the cancer. This new step in customised medicine may very well be the key to targeted treatments, offering hope to patients and families alike”, declared Dumitru Jardan, biologist and Head of the MedLife Genetic and Molecular Biology Laboratory.

Children who were recently diagnosed with cancer can continue to be enrolled in the #SperanțaNuMoareDeCancer program by one of their parents, legal guardians or attending physician by filling in a form and by uploading their medical file here.

#SperanțaNuMoareDeCancer is a national coverage program fully financed by MedLife. Genetic testing is offered free of charge to children who have been recently diagnosed with cancer, in the conditions presented on the program dedicated page

About the MedLife Group

MedLife concluded 2023 with a consolidated pro forma turnover of € 453 million, a 25% increase compared to the same period of last year, recording a two figure advance for the majority of its business segments. At the same time, the company managed to gradually recover a large part of its lost margins as a result of investments from recent years.

Currently, the MedLife Group has the strongest diagnosis and treatment network in Romania, with 700 of its own locations and partner locations at national level, and over 6.5 million unique patients who called on prevention, wellness, treatment and hospitalisation services. At the same time, over 800.000 employees benefit from medical services by means of MedLife subscriptions.

MedLife was started almost three decades ago, it has developed in a healthy way and has become the largest provider of private medical services in Romania. The Romanian entrepreneurs who started this company have invested and have been involved in making a difference within the Romanian healthcare system, they believed in innovation and dared to aim as high as possible, in order to offer Romanian patients quality, professionalism, care and respect for their needs.

The company operates the most extended clinic network, one of the largest networks of labs, general hospitals and specialised hospitals and has the largest corporate client base for the Health Prevention Packages from the country. It is, also, from a sales standpoint, one of the largest players of private medical services in Central and Eastern Europe.

MedLife Group has had a successful history regarding organic growth, as well as growth by purchase. Its strong and experienced management team was capable to create and manage these growth opportunities, acquiring valuable know-how and experience, which has allowed it to find the best way to successfully communicate the expansion.

Being a traditional Romanian company, MedLife has chosen to be listed in the Romanian Stock Exchange, being a model of listings on the local capital market. It has opened new horizons, and by its implemented corporate governance, it has inspired other local companies to start on this road and to help develop the Romanian capital and economy. The shares issued by MedLife SA are admitted for transactions regulated on the spot market managed by the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Premium Category, with the transaction symbol "M".

During the pandemic period, MedLife has managed to have an essential role in society and to acquire leader status in the monitoring of the pandemic by its active involvement in the research area.

The company continues to invest in projects with impact over the local communities in technology and infrastructure. It creates workplaces and develops an ecosystem which contributes to the development and maintenance of a healthy Romania.

